Carol Jean Erickson Garlett – January 6 2017

“The world will never be the same without you” Carla Jean Erickson Garlett, age 59, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 6, 2017, after a very long, brave and valiant battle with cancer.

Carla was born May 30, 1957 to Carl W. and Barbara Stevenson Erickson in Dragerton, Utah. The family moved to Moab, Utah in the early ‘60’s, where she attended school through her junior year. Carla was a drill mistress at Grand County High. Her family relocated to East Carbon, Utah in 1974. She graduated from East Carbon High School in 1975, which is where she met and married Timothy Albert Hopkins in 1975. They had two children together, Timothy Robert Hopkins born in 1977, and Camille Jean Hopkins, born in 1980. They later divorced.

Carla loved Moab and moved back in 1997. One year later, she met the love of her life, Chuck Garlett.

They were married May 5, 2001 and she gained three step-children, Travis, Corie and Taylor Garlett, who adored her as well. The two families came together perfectly, like it truly was “meant to be” and loved one another as if they were all blood related. Carla worked in the medical field most of her life, and enjoyed and loved working with the public, as much as they enjoyed and loved associating with her.

She absolutely enjoyed spending time with her family, and at the cabin. She loved photography, and riding her bike. To know her was to love her. She truly enjoyed life to the fullest.

Carla is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Effie Jensen Stevenson and Erick R. and Kate E. Gardner Erickson; her parents, Carl W. and Barbara Lee Stevenson Erickson.

Survived by her husband, Chuck Garlett, Moab; son, Timothy Robert Hopkins, daughter, Camille Jean Hopkins, both of Salt Lake; step-son, Travis (Latoya) Garlett, Grand Jct., Co; step-daughters, Corie Garlett, Taylor Garlett, both of Moab; brother, Ross (Pam) Erickson, Moab; sisters, Paula Cox, St. George; Brenda Haycock, Price; granddaughters, Brynlee Kaye Hopkins and Briar Anne Elizabeth Garlett and

“Baby Girl Jean McCandless” due January 25th to Taylor Garlett and Luke McCandless.

Funeral service Friday, January 13, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home, 233 East Main, Price. Visitation Friday one hour prior to service. Interment, Cleveland City Cemetery.

Celebration of Life Saturday, January 14, 2017, 11:00 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Locust Lane, Moab. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome daily and may share memories of Carla at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.