Emery swim sweeps North Summit and Grand at home meet

The Emery Spartans continued their stellar swim season as they defeated the North Summit Braves and Grand Red Devils Friday at the Emery County Aquatic Center in Castle Dale.

The Emery boy’s team used seven first place finishes as they accumulated 208 points, topping second place North Summit by 31. The Red Devils finished last with 107.5 points to close out the field of three.

The Lady Spartans also managed to grab a first place finish, despite logging just three first place nods. The Red Devils ended in second with 153 points, followed by North Summit in third with 151.

Alexis Johansen, Kaelee Hooley, Angellena Migliori and Katie Carter helped the Lady Spartans start the meet off on the right foot as they earned topped North Summit for first place in the 200 yard medley.

Carter bolstered the Lady Spartans point total with first place finishes in both the 50 and 100 yard free. Finishing the 50 in 28.56 seconds, Carter topped North Summit senior Sadie Boyer by a little over one second. Carter then defeated teammate Hooley in the 100 by 2.02 seconds.

Following the girl’s win in the meet’s first event, the Emery boys claimed a victory in the 200 yard medley relay. Daryl Guymon, Garret Stilson, Keldan Guymon and Nate Gilbert completed the 200 relay with a time of 1:47.34, topping second place North Summit by 1.87 seconds.

Adding to the boy’s point total, Stilson secured his second win of the day in the following event by beating teammate Deegan Minchey in the 200 yard free. Stilson was apart of the 200 yard free relay team along with Minchey, Gilbert and Daryl Guymon. That group defeated North Summit for a first place nod.

Gilbert delivered a first place performance in the 50 yard free as he finished with a time of 23.74. Other individual first place finishes included Keldon Guymon in the 500 free, and Daryl Guymon in the 100 yard fly.

Keldan Guymon, Logan Cox, Jonathan Seely and Minchey helped close out the meet with another Emery victory, this time in the 400 yard free relay. The Emery squad blew away the competition, beating North Summit by 25.50 seconds.

With only four meets remaining before the Southern Divisional championship on Jan. 26, the Spartans will look to continue their dominance on Tuesday as they play host to another meet at the Aquatic Center in Castle Dale.