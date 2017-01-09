Lady Dinos win home swim meet in return from lengthy holiday break

After a near three week break the Carbon Dinos returned to the swimming pool as they played host to the Gunnison Bulldogs and Richfield Wildcats Friday at the Desert Wave Pool in Price.

Picking up right where they left off, the Lady Dinos cruised to a first place performance as they finished with 231 points off of seven first place finishes. Richfield landed in a distant second with 142 points, followed by Gunnison in third with 76 points.

The Carbon boys managed four first place finishes, but still fell 26 points short of Richfield’s 202 point performance. Gunnison once again finished in third as the boys managed 57 points.

The Lady Dinos wasted no time accumulating points, claiming a first place finish in the 200 yard medley. Megan Swasey, Sadie Crompton, Veronica Ibanez and Amanda Lui finished with a time of 2:07.43, topping second place Richfield by 10.18 seconds.

Swasey, Crompton, Lui and Emily Jespersen later added another win for the Lady Dinos as they edged Richfield in the 200 Free Relay. Lui anchored the win by finishing her leg in 28.21 seconds, topping Victoria Greenwood’s time of 28.71.

The Lady Dinos also secured first place in the final event of the day, as Ibanez, Jespersen, Shannon Baker and Kacee Barrett finished the 400 yard free relay in 4:38.68, blowing away the competition by nearly one-minute.

Other first place finishes on the girl’s side of the pool included Liu in the 200 yard IM, Crompton in the 100 yard breaststroke, Barrett in the 100 yard fly, and Jespersen in the 500 yard free.

The Carbon boys also had success in the relays as they took home first in the 200 yard medley. Tyson Swasey, Josh McCourt, Rylan Chamberlain, and Kinnon Lyman finished 14.96 seconds ahead of Richfield field to claim the win.

Individually Swasey claimed the top finish in the 50 yard free, and 100 yard backstroke. Chamberlain claimed the other top finish for the boys, easily winning the 500 yard free.

Only one meet remains on the schedule for the Dinos before they participate in the region championship Jan. 28 in Richfield. Up next the team will travel to Emery for a meeting with the Spartans at the Aquatic Center in Castle Dale on Jan. 17.