Monday, January 9 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR SALE:

wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300

Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet

For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

5th wheel hitch w/rails in excellent condition, asking $500 please call 637-2337

FOR SALE:

Split firewood $135 cord plus delivery please call 630-7575