Ruth Lavinia Young Laude – January 1 2017

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and matriarch of our family, Ruth Lavinia Young Laude, passed away January 1, 2017, at Castleview Hospital at the age of 92.

Ruth entered this world on December 23, 1924 in Rockaway, NJ, the sixth of seven children born to Clarence and Sarah Gribble Young.

She attended St. Barnabas School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse, a vocation she loved for almost fifty years.

She married Edwin Martin Laude on March 27, 1947 and it was off to Coolidge, Arizona, where she worked for several doctors and the local hospital. It was here that her sons were born; Larry in 1947 and Steven in 1958. She was active in the local bowling leagues where she won many championships. In 1967 the family moved to Yuma, Arizona and she again worked for a local doctor. In late 1967 Ruth and Ed took the kids and set out for Price, Utah, the place she called home until her passing.

Ruth worked for Carbon Hospital in the Obstetrics ward until she found her favorite nursing job, working for the Southeastern Utah Health Department. She especially liked making house calls on the elderly. In 1986 Ruth was awarded the Direct Service Award by the Utah Association of Home Health Agencies. She forged friendships with the other nurses that still last today.

After she ‘retired’ Ruth worked at Castleview Hospital in the recovery room of the same-day surgery Department, Parkdale Care Center and was an instructor in the nursing program at CEU.

Ruth truly was the matriarch of our family. She was the glue that kept us together. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Everyone else’s needs came before her own. Her care of Ed when his health declined was amazing.

Everybody was welcome at grandma’s house including our friends. Whether you were hungry, needed someone to talk to or just wanted to chill out, “grandma’s” was the place to go. She was proud of her grandkids and their accomplishments.

Ruth had a passion for owls. On a count one day there were over 80 owls adorning the shelves and walls. She always wished she could own a live one! She also liked doing crosswords. She completed many of them while selling jerky with her grandkids along the highway.

The things she taught us will never be forgotten. We will all miss her very much.

We would like to thank Dr. Potter and his staff for all these years of caring for Ruth, and to Michal and Carrie and the rest of the staff at CNS for giving her such great care this past year. And to Jacque and Lois for all the years of love and friendship. She loved you both very much.

She is survived by her sons Larry (Lee Ann) of Dallas, TX, Steven of Price; grandchildren Josh Laude (Maredith), Whitney Laude (Garrett Klingler), Steven Laude Jr (Sadie), Corrine Rasmussen (Chris), grand son in-law; Mario Alaniz, great grandchildren Corrissa Rasmussen, Hailey Laude, Olivia Laude, David Alaniz, Patch Alaniz, Alisha Alaniz, Rubie Laude, Roman Laude and Anecia Vigil. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ed, her brothers Overton Young, Edgar Young and Allen Young, sisters Sarah Young, Marion Blanchard and Rachel Geisik, granddaughter Brittany Laude-Alaniz and great granddaughter Cordelia Alaniz.

At Ruth’s request there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily to sign the guestbook or online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net