Spartans open Region 15 play with win over Manti

The Emery Spartans boys basketball won their 11th consecutive contest of the season as they defeated the Manti Templars 62-52 Friday night in the Region 15 opener at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale.

Koby Butler poured in a team-high 18 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to lead the Spartans in the methodical win. Kolton Butler and Zac Jorgensen both finished with 12 points, and Bowdie Jacobson finished with 11 as Emery improved to 11-0 on the season.

Holding a 27-21 lead at the end of the first half, the Spartans pulled away with a brilliant third quarter performance. Preventing Manti from scoring their first second half field goal until the five-minute in the third quarter, the Spartans outscored the Templars 19-6 in the third stanza.

Using mostly the bench in the fourth and final quarter, Emery’s lead slipped below double-digits in the final minutes. The game however was never in doubt in a fairly lopsided affair.

The recent history between Emery and Manti has helped develop a respectful rivalry between the two schools. In 2015 the Templars completed an improbable come-from-behind victory to defeat Emery in the state championship. Last season Manti handed the Spartans their lone Region 15 loss as the two teams split the season series.

Senior Mac Stevens delivered a game-high 21-points for the Templars in the region opening loss. Sam Benson kept Manti close in the first half with consistent offensive play, but fell off pace in the second half as he finished with 12 points.

Emery will continue Region 15 play on Wednesday as they travel to Gunnison for the first of two meetings. The next meeting with the Templars will take place on Friday, Jan. 27, in Manti.