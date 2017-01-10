Alice Carol Rae Richardson McKinney Alexander – January 5 2017

Alice Carol Rae Richardson McKinney Alexander “Carol” (age 88) died January 5, 2017 in Price, UT at the home of her daughter, Debbie Henrie, from causes incidental to old age.

Carol was born in Wellsville, UT on December 9, 1928 to William Muir and Clara Collier Richardson. She was welcomed by 3 older siblings: Claire, Jimmy, and John, which explains her three names: Her father asked them what they wanted to name her, and when he got up to bless her, he gave her all three of their suggestions! Carol grew up on various farms in Utah and California. She graduated from BY High in Provo and attended BYU.

While visiting her sister in Sacramento, California, she met and fell in love with Kenward McKinney. They were married December 24, 1947. Carol helped convert Ken to the Church. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on June 2, 1952. Together they raised 5 children. Ken and Carol loved to travel. When a job opportunity arose that involved living overseas they jumped at the chance! So the family lived in Lahore, Pakistan for almost 6 years. Their youngest child and only son was born while they lived there. They were able to travel extensively all over the world during that time.

After Pakistan, Ken and Carol lived in various communities in California. They moved to Cedar City and then Price, UT. Then they decided to move to Florida, living in various communities there before moving to Annapolis, MD. They were house flippers before there was such a term! They would live in a house while fixing it up, then sell it and start on another. After Ken retire, they moved back to Price.

After Ken died August 6, 2002, Carol met Ronny Alexander on the internet. She flew to Florida to meet him. They were married February 14, 2003 and they settled on the Florida panhandle. Ronny joined the church and Carol helped him do his genealogy until Ronny died March 6, 2010. Carol then moved to Salt Lake City where she lived until February 2014 when she moved to Price, UT to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she has many church callings over the years, but her favorite calling was always in Family History. Carol was an avid genealogist from the time she was quite young. Ken was a convert and she researched his lines (before the computer!) back into the 1600’s. She told her daughters once she had identified over 20,000 names on his various lines. Family History was indeed Carol’s saving grace and passion! When we were evacuated from Pakistan in 1965 her allotted suitcases were filled with family history. Only hard copies available back then!!

Carol was also very talented in sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She was a wonderful cook and ran a small bakery business out of her home when she lived in Price the first time.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and their spouses: Claire (Les) Meinzer, Jimmy (Charlotte) Richardson, John (Mary Lynn) Richardson; 1st husband Ken, 2nd husband Ronny, oldest daughter Rynda Christensen; two grandchildren: Valerie Christensen and Karney McKinney.

Carol is survived by son-in-law Pete Christensen, Farmington, NM; daughter Dari (Norm) Davis, Hollywood, MD; daughter Debbie (Allen) Henrie, Price, UT; daughter Kenna (Johnathan) Onoman, Taylorsville, UT; and son Bruce McKinney, Kanab, UT; 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Thank you to all who helped Carol these past few years: daughter and son-in-law Dari and Norm Davis who helped Carol move back to Salt Lake after her second husband Ronny Alexander died, daughter Kenna and family when Carol lived independently in Salt Lake City, daughter Debbie, son-in-law Allen, grandson and wife Rodney and Stacy Henrie and granddaughter and Carol’s personal on-call nurse Julia Henrie, Dr. Potter and staff and the MANY wonderful, helpful people at Community Nursing Services, her nurse from day one on hospice, Susie, and all the other family and friends who have helped make her last years more comfortable.

A viewing will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Price 6th Ward Building, 300 South 500 West in Price, Utah. Services entrusted to Fausett Mortuary. Burial will be next to Ken at Cliffview Cemetery Price, UT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to: www.ldsphilanthropies.org/familysearch.html Or sign up on familysearch.org and look at your family tree. Member or not it is free and can be very interesting! Family and friend may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Carol at www.fausettmortuary.com.