http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/587/2017/01/10091924/Wilson.mp3

Carbon High School boys basketball coach Kyle Wilson was a guest on KOAL’s Drive Time Sports Monday, Jan. 9.

During his time on the show, Coach Wilson talked about the team’s victory over the Emery Spartans on Saturday. The win marked the first time since 2012 that Dinos have defeated Emery.

Wilson also talked about the upcoming Region 12 season, which begins on Wednesday against North Sanpete.