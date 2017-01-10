Flora Labrum Daley Kenworthy – January 9 2017

Flora Kenworthy passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 9, 2017. Flora was born in LaPoint, Utah on August 18, 1928 to Jesse Labrum and Elexia Belle Brown. She married Max R. Daley April 1946 later solemnized in the Manti Temple. Parents of 7 children, they were married for 41 years until he passed away. She then married Bowden Kenworthy for 23 years until he passed away.

Flora was active in the L.D.S. church in many callings, she loved her family, enjoyed gardening, traveling and was always up for a new adventure.

Mom is survived by Marjorie J. Nobles, Larry M. Daley (Linda), Karen J. Ison (Ralph), Elaine B. Morris (Ephraim), Michael R. Daley (Mary), Danny P. Daley (Tammi), 27 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. Also survived by 7 wonderful children of Bowden’s. Preceded in death by her two spouses, and one daughter Carol Nadine.

A viewing will be Friday, January 13, 2017 from 6 – 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Home 620 N. Main Huntington, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00 am with one hour prior for viewing at Huntington 1st Ward L.D.S. chapel on 4th East. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Flora at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.