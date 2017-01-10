Pinnacle opens Region 19 with win over Green River, falls to Tabiona in exhibition

The Pinnacle Panthers used a big second quarter and steady offensive production to top the Green River Pirates 59-53 in the Region 19 opener Friday evening in Green River.

Kaden Daughters recorded a game-high 18 points, including two makes from the three-point line to the lead the Panthers to their fourth win overall on the season. Valentin Acosta worked as a solid compliment finishing with 17 points.

Trailing by five at the end of the opening quarter, the Panthers managed to outscore the Pirates by nine in the second period to capture a 33-29 lead at the break. Despite a closely contested second half, the Panthers managed to extend their lead as they outscored Green River by two in the final eight minutes.

The two teams combined for 65 free throws in the region opener, as Pinnacle attempted 29, compared to Green River’s 36. The Panthers held a slight advantage in three-point makes finishing with four, while the Pirates ended with two.

Trey Vetere ended with a team best 16-points as the Pirates slipped to 1-13 on the season. Jacob Cox finished with 11, and Samuel Corrigan ended with 10. Friday’s loss marked the seventh consecutive for Green River.

Following Friday’s region win the Panthers returned home the following day to play host to Tabiona in a non-league tilt. A fourth quarter collapse resulted in a 56-47 setback for Pinnacle, dropping their overall record to 4-7.

Daughters once again paced the Panthers offensively, this time scoring 17 points. Acosta also reached double-figures again as he poured in 13 points in the loss.

The Panthers were scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday in a region contest against Monticello, however inclement weather has postponed the game. Next up on the schedule is a home exhibition contest with Altamont on Wednesday.