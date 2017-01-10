PUBLIC NOTICE – public work meetings to discuss County budgets

Notice is hereby given that the Carbon County Board of Commissioners will hold a series of public work meetings to discuss County budgets, specifically focusing on revenues, expenses and services provided by the various County departments.

All members of the public are invited to attend and participate.

The Work Meetings shall take place in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah on the following days/times:

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.