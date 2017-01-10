Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation gets a new home

The Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation has moved into their new digs on 1910 West 2000 North on North Carbonville Road. This bigger lot will house a hospital, a daycare building, cages and two big flights. The non-profit, charitable organization is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of injured, sick and orphan ed wildlife including many raptors.

“We are moved into our new facility which is still in the Carbonville area but on the Helper end of everything. We are building our little hearts out and we need some help from the public, if people have that talent we could sure use you,” stated Facility Director, Debbie Pappas (Pap-us). They need help right now from a licensed electrician and other hired professionals to build to code. This would be perfect for someone who is retired and just wants to get out of the house to contribute their skills to a great cause.

The n ew location has opened the opportunity to grow as needed in the coming years. “We’re going to have two hospitals; we’re in the process of finishing a small one and the larger one we’ll come further down the line but we have the building. That’s why we purchased the land; where we are at is not only for the land but the existing buildings that were already there that are absolutely phenomenal,” said Pappas. A small group of fellow wildlife rehabilitators came in from New York to assist in the building of a new enclosure or as a some may call a mew.

Unfortunately, the number of patients that are treated grows every year. “We have a huge need in our area. We cover all of Eastern Utah clear down to Bluff and we cover a lot of the Salt Lake and Utah county areas as well. So we cover more geographical space than any other wildlife rehabilitator in the state of Utah,” stated Pappas. The most common calls that the wildlife rehabilitation receives is that an eagle has been hit on the highway and in the Spring time its baby birds have fallen from their nests.

To learn more about the Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation visit their website at http://wildliferehabprice.wixsite.com/2ndchance