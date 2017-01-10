Southeastern Region fishing report

ACADEMY MILL RESERVOIR: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

BLUE LAKE: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

CARBON COUNTY COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (January 09) This waterbody is closed to fishing for the winter.

CLEVELAND RESERVOIR: (January 09) Fishing has been fair to good at Cleveland Reservoir using mealworms and tube jigs. Be prepared for deep snow when walking to and from the lake, as well as possible hazardous road conditions on Skyline Drive.

DUCK FORK RESERVOIR: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

ELECTRIC LAKE: (January 09) Road access to the lake is limited, and ice conditions may be unstable.

EMERALD LAKE: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FAIRVIEW LAKES: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON CREEK: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON RESERVOIR: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GIGLIOTTI POND: (January 09) Ice conditions are safe at Gigliotti Pond. Try using nightcrawlers, mealworms or soft plastics to catch rainbow trout here.

GOOSEBERRY RESERVOIR: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GRASSY LAKE: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON RESERVOIR: (January 09) Tube jigs, soft plastics (white) and mealworms are working well the reservoir. Anglers are catching rainbow trout. Be prepared for lots of snow and slushy conditions on the ice.

JOES VALLEY RESERVOIR: (January 09) Fishing has been slow to fair. Ice conditions vary across the reservoir. Anglers report fairly stable ice on the east side, especially near the dam. Try using mealworms and tube jigs for trout.

KNIGHT-IDEAL COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (January 09) This waterbody is closed to fishing for the winter.

MILLER FLAT RESERVOIR: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLSITE RESERVOIR & STATE PARK: (January 09) Anglers report seven to eight inches of ice at the reservoir. Fishing has been slow to fair. Try using mealworms, tube jigs or other soft plastics to catch cutthroat, splake and rainbow trout.

PETES HOLE: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

POTTERS PONDS: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR: (January 09) Cutthroat trout are biting in the deeper areas of the reservoir. Chubs are biting frequently from just about anywhere. Try using spoons tipped with nightcrawlers or mealworms. Tube jigs are also effective.

SOUP BOWL: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WILLOW LAKE: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WRIGLEY SPRINGS RESERVOIR: (January 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.