Tuesday, January 10 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR SALE:

wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300

Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet

For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load. ​Most 1/2 ton pickups ​fill at ​about $60-65. ​Call​ 637-6752 or 820-1442​

FOR SALE:

2001 Suzuki Vitara, 4 wheel drive, w/power windows and locks, 5 speed transmission, new clutch, batter, top and windshield. Gets great gas mileage, would make a great transportation vehicle for work or a student car. Asking $3500 OBO or would consider trading for a 4-wheeler w/snow plow. For more information please call 472-0240

FOR SALE:

Old mixing bowls, some are Noble brand dishes and dishes w/a winter scene. Please come take a look, I’m in Spring Glen and make me an offer. For more information call 472-1446

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to please come do snow removal in the Carbonville area please call 299-2098

FOR SALE:

Kenmore washer/dryer front loader, asking $350 for the set

4 – 175/R15 tires, asking $25 ea and will throw in the spare for free

350 transmission for a Chevy asking $50

1995 GMC Jimmy transfer case for $50

For more information call 630-7069 or 888-6673

FOR RENT:

3 bedroom home in Orangeville, located next to the elementary school. Has a large lot, garden area, wood shed, dog run. Asking $600 per month. Please call 749-9837 for more information