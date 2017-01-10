USU Extension Master Gardener Classes

USU Extension Specialists will be hosting the Master Gardener classes for Carbon and Emery Counties beginning Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 pm till 8:30 pm. This is a ten week course that will end on March 30. The Thursday evening classes will alternate between the Carbon and Emery Extension offices.

The Master Gardener Class will concentrate on general botany, plant processes, soils and fertilizers, pruning trees and shrubs, plant diseases, insects, weed control, pesticides and diagnosing plant problems.

The cost for the course is $50.00 for one year or $80.00 for two years of classes. This fee includes a Utah Master Gardener Manual, handouts and light refreshments for every class. A few classes will be held on Saturdays but advanced notice will be given to students.

The classes will help gain the education of the elements to have a very successful garden or foliage.

Deadline for registration is Tuesday, January 24 and space is limited. You can call the Carbon County USU Extension office at 636-3233 or the Emery County USU Extension office at (435) 381-2381.