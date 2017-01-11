BLM Seeks Comments on Alternatives Being Considered in the San Rafael Desert Master Leasing Plan

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released the preliminary alternatives for the San Rafael Desert Master Leasing Plan (MLP) December 15, 2016 in order to gather public input. This is a reminder that the comment period is closing on Jan. 20, 2017. Community involvement and public input is critical to successful planning.

These alternatives were developed based on input received during the public scoping process that was initiated in May 2015. The San Rafael Desert MLP will focus on about 525,000 acres in Emery and Wayne counties, providing a roadmap for orderly development of oil and gas resources while also protecting other important values such as wildlife habitat and recreation opportunities. The goals of the planning process are to:

Resolve outstanding issues with several parcels that have been sold, but not issued.

Determine whether to modify or lift lease suspensions that have been in place pending further analysis addressing lands with wilderness characteristics;

Evaluate potential oil and gas development scenarios;

Identify and address potential resource conflicts and environmental impacts from oil and gas development; and,

Identify potential conditions of approval and mitigation strategies for oil and gas development activities.

Additional information about the San Rafael MLP is available online at http://go.usa.gov/cJcPw. Comments may be submitted online through this website, as well as by mail and email. Written comments should reference “San Rafael Desert MLP Alternatives” and can be mailed to : BLM Price Field Office 125 South 600 West Price, UT 84501 or by email to:

BLM_UT_PR_MAIL@blm.gov . The BLM will be accepting comments on these preliminary alternatives through Jan. 20, 2017.

For further information, please call the Price Field Office (435) 636-3600. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are made during normal business hours.