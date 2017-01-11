Joan Moffitt Snow – January 10 2017

Joan Moffitt Snow, the Matriarch of the Snow Family, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. She lived a happy and full life of service to her family and community. She was born to Bryant Andrew Moffitt and Rhea Reid in Orangeville, Utah, February 18, 1931. She grew up in Orangeville and spent the majority of her adult life in Orangeville.

She loved music and was an accomplished pianist and soprano. She was called to be the ward organist at the age of 12 and she played for every Bishop until she was 50. She taught piano at the age of 14. When she was 16, she entered a music competition with the Kiwanis Club. She sang and then played Rondo Capricioso by Mendelsson on the piano. She won 1st place and as part of the prize, she was able to record at KSL studios in Salt Lake City. The music was recorded and then played over the air on KSL radio. She was offered a music scholarships to BYU and to the University of Utah, but she was unable to afford to go because her mother was a widow and on welfare.

As she graduated from South Emery High School, she was engaged to be married to Gene Austin Snow of Ferron. At that time, she was invited by the Utah State Symphony to play two piano Concerto’s with them, but marriage came and she was not able to able to perform with them because of timing of her marriage.

She also auditioned for the Tabernacle Choir and was accepted by them, but because of finance and travel she had to decline something that she wanted so very much.

She sang for years in a trio with Geneva Tuttle and Geneal Cox. They sang at nearly every ward activity, roadshow, wedding, baptism, funeral and party. They were affectionately referred to as the Andrew Sisters. Often, they would have La Ree Brown play for them. She sang with her mother Rhea, who had a beautiful Contralto voice, at hundreds of funerals.

Joan served in many callings such as in the ward Relief Society presidencies and as the Castle Dale Stake Relief Society President. Gene and Joan served a mission together in Adelaide, Australia. This mission was a highlight of their church service along with Joan completing thousands of names for the temple ordinances. After their mission, Gene and Joan taught Primary together and this became another highlight of their church service.

Above all else, her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was raising her 8 children and watching them grow and embrace the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Joan is survived by her brother Robert Moffitt, her 8 children, Peggy (Dennis) Gordon, Huntington, Utah, Pamela Snow, Paige, Arizona, Bryant (Maeleen) Snow, Orangeville, Utah, Barry (Marti) Snow, Orangeville, Utah, Gina (William) Wadley, Henderson, Nevada, Patricia (Douglas) Porter, Tualatin, Oregon, Brent (Oliana) Snow, Downers Grove, Illinois, and James (Kirsten) Snow, Payson, Utah. Gene and Joan have 33 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren with one more great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Austin Snow, her father, Bryant Andrew Moffitt, her mother, Rhea Reid, her sister Lorna Cox, her sister Elizabeth Beth Cafarelli, and her brother, Bryant Reid Moffitt. She is also preceded in death by a grandchild, Jennifer Snow and a great-grandchild, Carter McOmie.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Orangeville 1st Ward Chapel. A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Fausett Mortuary, Castle Dale and one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Orangeville City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Fausett Mortuary of Emery County. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Joan at www.fausettmortuary.com.