National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Castle Country is a local organization offering its NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group Program. It will be held on the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 7:00 pm at 845 East Main Street in Price.

NAMI program is a recovery support group that offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope. Its free, confidential and meetings are 90 minutes. The group is led by trained facilitators living in recovery themselves.

To learn more about NAMI Castle Country call 820-6393