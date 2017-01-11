Sheriff Jeff Wood gives simple precautions and helpful hints during Winter storms

The recent snow storm that hit Carbon County dump several feet of snow on residents. Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood stopped by Castle Country Radio Stations to talk about some simple precautions and helpful hints for residents in the Castle Country area when it comes to the winter weather.

The heavy snow storm hit hard and Price City as well as County officials have been busy trying to clear the roads to make them safer for residents. “Throughout the county and in every city in the outlining areas of the county we got to make sure that we move our vehicles off the street so the snow plows can do their jobs,” said Wood. “We’ve been tying up law enforcement’s time all day trying to get people to move their vehicles and get that done. You know it’s for your own good, we don’t want the snow plow to bury you.”

Residents that must travel during winter weather should take some time to prepare their car in advance. “You know make sure this time of year that we’re checking our vehicles to, oils and all the fluids are up and your tires have the right pressure in them and a full tank of fuel,” stated Wood. Driving in winter weather can be challenging even for experienced drivers; be sure to slow down, allow enough time and distance to come to a stop, wear seatbelts and pay attention to your surroundings.

There has already been an issue this year of dishonest individuals watching, waiting for drivers to start their vehicles in the morning and leaving their cars unattended while it warms up. “Safest bet is don’t start your vehicle and let it defrost; scrap your windows and just start it up and go. But at least make your car less of a target if you’re going to start it and let it idle, lock it, take your key with you and lock the car,” said Wood. This is where neighbors should watch out for one another and if they see someone or anything suspicious to contact dispatch immediately.

For more on Carbon County Sheriff’s Department visit their Facebook page.