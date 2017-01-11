Wednesday, January 11 2017

MAIL BAG:
FOR RENT:
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath large living room kitchen all appliance except washer and dryer extra office space full basement 2 car garage asking $750.00 per month
A trailer home w/2 bedroom 1 bath large living room kitchen all appliance including washer and dryer also 2 car garage asking $ 550.00 per month
For further information call 435-650-1797
FOR SALE:
FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load. Most 1/2 ton pickups fill at about $60-65. Call 637-6752 or 820-1442
FOR SALE:
Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO
LOOKING FOR:
Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom
Please text ONLY 820-6636
FOR SALE:
4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273
FOR SALE:
wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300
Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet
For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112
PHONE CALLS:
LOOKING FOR:
Someone to come clear the driveway please call 630-9451
FOR SALE:1
1990 Chevy pick up long bed 4×4, 5 speed transmission asking $2000 please call 630-4743
FOR SALE:
Tiny female Yorkie ready for a new home on 21st. The yorkie’s dad was only 2 lbs and mom was 4 lbs. Asking $1000 without papers or $1200 w/papers. Please call (435) 690-9565
FOR SALE:
Aluminum ramps for 4-wheeler
Scrap book items such as a cricket machine, brother aplica, bag and cases
Schwinn Stationary bike
Various RV parts including A/C
Please call 637-0936