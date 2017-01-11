Wednesday, January 11 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR RENT:

2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath large living room kitchen all appliance except washer and dryer extra office space full basement 2 car garage asking $750.00 per month

A trailer home w/2 bedroom 1 bath large living room kitchen all appliance including washer and dryer also 2 car garage asking $ 550.00 per month

For further information call 435-650-1797

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load. ​Most 1/2 ton pickups ​fill at ​about $60-65. Call​ 637-6752 or 820-1442​

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300

Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet

For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112

PHONE CALLS:

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to come clear the driveway please call 630-9451

FOR SALE:1

1990 Chevy pick up long bed 4×4, 5 speed transmission asking $2000 please call 630-4743

Tiny female Yorkie ready for a new home on 21st. The yorkie’s dad was only 2 lbs and mom was 4 lbs. Asking $1000 without papers or $1200 w/papers. Please call (435) 690-9565

Aluminum ramps for 4-wheeler

Scrap book items such as a cricket machine, brother aplica, bag and cases

Schwinn Stationary bike

Various RV parts including A/C

Please call 637-0936