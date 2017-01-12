Carbon defeats North Sanpete in Region 12 opener; extends winning streak to three

The Carbon Dinos earned their third consecutive victory with a 62-50 win over the North Sanpete Hawks in the Region 12 opener Wednesday night in Mount Pleasant.

Riding the momentum built over the past two weeks, the Dinos used a huge second quarter to develop a comfortable lead. Carbon methodically kept their advantage with steady scoring in the second half to earn the road league win.

Tyler Moynier scored a season high 14-points, using two makes from beyond the perimeter to help lead the Dinos to the win. Kyle Quinton and Jamin Jensen both finished with 12, and Gage Daugherty ended with 10.

Shawn Taylor posted a team-best 13 points as the Hawks suffered their sixth consecutive loss. Justice Green scored all nine of his points from beyond the perimeter. As a team the Hawks managed to connect on eight separate occasions from deep.

After a slow start the Dinos have now managed to improve their record to 8-7 overall on the season, becoming just the second team in Region 12 to eclipse the .500 barrier. During the three game stretch the Dinos have also defeated Providence Hall and Emery. Averaging 62 points per contest in those games, Carbon has allowed just 52.

Looking for their fourth straight win the Dinos will welcome in Canyon View, the defending Region 12 champions, on Friday. So far this season Canyon View has accumulated an 8-8 record, and also opened up league play with a win on Wednesday, defeating Juab.

Tip-off for Friday’s contest is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm. It will also be the start of a two game home stand that will continue next Wednesday against Richfield.