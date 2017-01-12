Carbon School District weekly update features Wellington Elementary

Each week the Carbon School District features a school in the district and has a representative come in to talk about what the school, students, faculty & staff are doing. This week features Wellington Elementary and how parents can help with learning at home.

“If we are going to be successful with these students in learning, these skills need to be practiced at home in our everyday life,” said Principal Stacy Basinger. “First off, I think it’s really important that parents set expectations for their kid. Are there consequences for that? Are there rewards? Or just recognition, praise. Praise can go along way with kids. When they know that you are recognizing that they are on the right track they will really step up and do what they need to do.”

Another great way to help your student to be successful is by reading. “If you are modeling good reading and they’re reading with you, they want to do a great job and that also helps our reading skills,” stated Basinger. “Not only that just taking that few minutes to have that little bit of one-on-one time, nobody can argue that’s not a good thing with your kids.” Parents are encouraged to make this a daily activity with their students whether it’s just for a few minutes or 15 minutes.

For younger students, parents can incorporate learning when doing daily household chores like spelling, addition, numbers without students even knowing. If parents can get excited about learning so will their students and its makes learning at school a lot easier. Report cards will be coming home with students by Friday, January 13.

To learn more about Wellington Elementary visit their website at http://www.carbonschools.org/Wellington.cfm?subpage=737632 or follow them on Facebook.