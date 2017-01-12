Emery wrestling falls to Grand in road dual

January 12, 2017 Emery High School, Featured Slider, High School, Local Sports, Sports
Spartan75Wide

The Emery Spartans wrestling team continued the season as they traveled for a road dual against the Grand Red Devils in Moab Wednesday evening.

Despite several positives the Spartans fell short of the Red Devils in overall points, losing the meet 45-27. In defeat Emery finished with a total of five individual wins, four of which came by win of pin.

Below are the complete individual results from Wednesday’s meet. The Spartans will continue the season Friday and Saturday as they travel to a two-day Delta tournament, featuring 18 other schools:

Weight

Name

Result
106

Korvy Christiansen- Sophomore

Loss By Pinfall
113

Dax Hall- Sophomore

Loss By Pinfall
120

Chase Christiansen- Sophomore

Win By Pinfall

126

Josh Sharpe

Loss By Pinfall
132

McKay Meccariello- Sophomore

Loss By Major Decision
138

Gus Dalton- Sophomore

Win By Pinfall

145

Brady Boren

Loss By Pinfall

152

————

Loss By Forfeit
160

Newt Oveson- Junior

Win By Pinfall

170

Lon Huntsman

Win By Pinfall
182

————

Win By Forfeit
195

Duke Curtis

Loss By Pin
220

Ty Mecham

Win By Decision

285

————

Both Teams Forfeit Weight

 