Emery wrestling falls to Grand in road dual

The Emery Spartans wrestling team continued the season as they traveled for a road dual against the Grand Red Devils in Moab Wednesday evening.

Despite several positives the Spartans fell short of the Red Devils in overall points, losing the meet 45-27. In defeat Emery finished with a total of five individual wins, four of which came by win of pin.

Below are the complete individual results from Wednesday’s meet. The Spartans will continue the season Friday and Saturday as they travel to a two-day Delta tournament, featuring 18 other schools: