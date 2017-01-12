Mona Lee Jewkes Grundvig – January 10 2017

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on January 10, 2017, surrounded by her beloved children. She was born on July 15, 1930, in Orangeville, Utah to Rheuben Samuel and Ida Theo Black Jewkes. She was always very proud of her roots and heritage. She married her sweetheart Holger Levon Grundvig on June 24, 1948 in the Manti Temple. Their marriage was a great example of love and devotion. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2010, and she anxiously awaited being reunited with him.

She excelled as a homemaker creating a warm inviting environment for family and friends alike. She loved everyone and made friends very quickly. Always thoughtful, she was an avid letter writer, rarely forgot anyone’s birthday, and loved visitors and phone calls. She wrote countless tributes honoring many dear friends and family. She was bold in her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, was ever prayerful, and had a deep and abiding respect for the priesthood. She served faithfully in many ward and stake callings. She was Relief Society president for many years and was a faithful visiting teacher, truly exemplifying the Relief Society motto of “Charity Never Faileth.” She served with her husband in the Papua New Guinea Mission, as ordinance workers in the Manti Temple, and at the Price Family History Center. She served as the scribe for her husband as he served as stake patriarch. Her family will be eternally grateful for her example and her love.

She is survived by her children: Gail (Loretta) Grundvig, West Jordan; Gardell (Carole) Grundvig, North Salt Lake; and Loraina (Sidney) Nelson, Price; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Rayona Powell, St. George; sister-in-law, Pearl Jewkes, Gallup, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Reuben LaDell Jewkes, nephew Joseph Powell, grandson Brad Schmidt, and great-granddaughter Libby Ann Wayment.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.at the Price 6th Ward located at 303 West 5th South in Price. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South in Price, and also on Monday, January 16th from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Orangeville Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Mona Lee at www.fausettmortuary.com.