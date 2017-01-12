Postal carriers request residents to do regular snow removal

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” – United State Postal Service creed.

With the major snow storms happening in the Castle Country area we have had City and County officials address residents on moving vehicles so that the roads may cleared for our safety. Postal carriers who deliver mail each day need the same consideration when it comes to snow trampled-down, slippery and unsafe walkways at your home.

Residents are asked to please make sure that sidewalks, porches and mailboxes have a good, safe path for Postal Carriers to deliver your mail in a safe manner.

If you have questions, you can contact the Post Master at 637-1638.