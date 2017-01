The speaker for the general BEAR meeting on January 19 will be Helper City Councilman David Dornan. He will speak about the development and changes that are going on in Helper and the city’s plans for the future.

The presentation will take place at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Alumni Room on the campus of USU-Eastern. The presentation will take place at 8 am till 9:00 am. The public is welcome and light refreshments will be served at the session.