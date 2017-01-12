SR 31 in Huntington Canyon closed due to avalanches

According to Emery County Sheriff’s Office:

As additional avalanches have occurred in the past 24 hours, the road remains closed. Avalanche forecasters and UDOT personnel will be meeting tomorrow to test stability of slopes in the canyon and to determine what actions need to be taken before the roadway can be reopened. A lot of snow and debris is on the road in several locations. Crews are doing their best to get roads cleared up.

Cleanup continues as shown in these photos.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF UDOT