Thursday, January 12 2017

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to push snow out of my driveway please call 650-3494

LOOKING FOR:

Anyone who has bottle salsa, peppers, pickles, squash etc. I am interested in buying. Please call 630-1115

FOR RENT:

2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home w/a large living room, extra office space, full basement, kitchen has all appliances except washer and dryer, the home also has a 2 car garage asking $750.00 per month

2 bedroom 1 bath trailer w/large living room, kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer, trailer also has a 2 car garage asking $ 550.00 per month

For further information call 435-650-1797

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load.

​Most 1/2 ton pickups ​fill at ​about $60-65. Call​ 637-6752 or 820-1442​

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR SALE:

wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300

Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet

For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112

PHONE CALLS:

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to come plow my driveway, I live on Fairground Road, please call me at 630-9451

FOR SALE:

P205/75/R15 tires that came off a Suzuki Samurai, tires only have approx.. 1,000 miles on them, willing to throw in the spare for free. They are in excellent condition. Please call 888-6672 or 630-7069

FOR SALE:

Hay 1st, 2nd crop as well as certified. Hay is inside a barn so its dry. Please call 650-1832.