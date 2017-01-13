Friday, January 13 2017

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:

31×10.5×15 tire to be used for a spare. Call 435-650-1239

FOR SALE:

4 year old Cooriente Bull. Good base on his horns, I used him to breed my cows but am done with him now. Would also consider trading him for some weaned calves of any breed. Call or Text with any questions 749-0768

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to push snow out of my driveway please call 650-3494

LOOKING FOR:

Anyone who has bottle salsa, peppers, pickles, squash etc. I am interested in buying. Please call 630-1115

FOR RENT:

2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home w/a large living room, extra office space, full basement, kitchen has all appliances except washer and dryer, the home also has a 2 car garage asking $750.00 per month

2 bedroom 1 bath trailer w/large living room, kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer, trailer also has a 2 car garage asking $ 550.00 per month

For further information call 435-650-1797

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load. ​Most 1/2 ton pickups ​fill at ​about $60-65. Call​ 637-6752 or 820-1442​

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR SALE:

wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300

Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet

For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112

PHONE CALLS:

No phone calls today.