Huntington Canyon Remains Closed to Motorists

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advises motorists and recreational travelers of the continued closure on State Route 31 (SR-31) in Huntington Canyon. There will be no access this weekend to Huntington Reservoir and Cleveland Reservoir. Electric Lake will not be accessible from SR-31 but may be accessed from State Route 264.

The closure is expected to remain in effect through at least this weekend and potentially longer, dependent on weather, as avalanche and maintenance crews continue to address several slides and potential avalanche dangers that have affected the route. In addition, traditional parking areas near the lakes have yet to be cleared of snow.

To ensure the safety of both the public and work crews, gates on SR-31 will be closed at the top and bottom of the canyon at mileposts 9 and 33.

For the latest information on route closures or incidents monitor www.udot.utah.gov/traffic or download the UDOT Traffic App for iOS™ or Android™.