Lady Dinos ease past Canyon View for second Region 12 win

The Carbon Lady Dinos opened an early lead and never looked back as they easily defeated the Canyon View Falcons 54-36 Thursday evening on the road in Cedar City.

Lindsey Blanc poured in a game-high 17 points as the Lady Dinos earned their fourth consecutive victory. Freshman Jordan Bianco helped pace the offense with 11 points, nine of which came from the three-point line.

Establishing an early 18-6 lead in the opening quarter, the Lady Dinos managed to hold a double-digit for the majority of the contest. While Canyon View showed signs of a comeback in the second quarter, Carbon sealed the deal with a 17-7 run in the third quarter.

Amber Francisco and Yanaba Oshley led the Lady Falcons with eight points as they dropped to 0-2 in Region 12 play. Jordan Nielson and Morgan Cheney also scored five points a piece in the setback.

Now 2-0 in region play the Lady Dinos have secured four consecutive wins, all of which have been by double-digits. Sitting 12-2 overall on the season, the team shares an identical overall record with the Richfield Wildcats.

The next time the Lady Dinos take the court will be on Tuesday as they travel to Richfield to meet those same Wildcats. While Richfield has only participated in one region contest, they too are unbeaten in division play.