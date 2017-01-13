Toomer, Jensen torch North Sevier en-route to easy Lady Spartans win

A battle of Region 15 unbeatens ended in a blowout as the Emery Lady Spartans dismantled the North Sevier Wolves 73-40 at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale.

Winning for the tenth consecutive time the Lady Spartans outscored the Wolves by 15 in the second quarter. Entering the third quarter with a 21-point advantage, Emery continued to roll over the final 16 minutes to earn the 33 point victory.

Kinlee Toomer stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Lainee Jensen scored all 18 of her points from beyond the perimeter, and Megan Jensen chipped with 14 points.

North Sevier senior Peyton Torgerson was held under her season average as she finished with 13 points in the setback. Hailey Higgs also scored 14 points as the Wolves converted just 14 field goals throughout the game.

As a team the Lady Spartans connected on 12 shots from the three-point line as they improved to 3-0 in Region 15 action. Bailey Huggard and Kacelyn Toomer helped the balanced, yet lethal offensive attack with seven points and five rebounds a piece.

Now 12-1 overall on the season and 3-0 in Region 15 play, the Lady Spartans will take the remainder of the weekend off before returning on Tuesday against the San Juan Broncos at home. The Broncos are currently 2-1 in league play, with their lone loss coming by 32 points to North Sevier.

In three region games this season Emery is averaging 69 points per game, while limiting their opponents to just 26. The 43 point average differential is the largest in the classification for teams that have played at least two games.