Volunteers Needed for Raptor Inventory Nest Survey

Are you interested in birds? Like to hike? Here’s an opportunity to do both. The Bureau of

Land Management is seeking volunteers for the annual Raptor Inventory Nest Survey (RINS) in eastern Utah. Field training by RINS personnel will be provided for all volunteers. The training is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2017 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the BLM-Moab Field Office located at 82 East Dogwood, Moab, Utah.

RINS offers a unique opportunity for volunteers to be involved as “citizen scientists” in a long-term raptor nest monitoring project. The RINS organization collects and manages vital data regarding the nesting ecology of eagles, falcons, hawks, osprey and owls.

You do not need previous experience or science credentials to participate. You do need to enjoy Utah’s outdoors and desire to help these magnificent birds of prey. It is recommended that you own a pair of binoculars, a GPS unit, a digital camera, and have an email address. You will be asked to commit at least two field days per month from February through June, monitoring an assigned area.

For more information visit: www.rins.org or call (80) 554-0807.

Volunteers can also send an email to: info@rins.org .

If you are interested in participating with RINS, contact RINS for more information and please plan on joining us for training Jan. 31, 2017.