Anna Dee Boulton (Tingey) – January 11 2017

Anna Dee Boulton (Tingey), age 87, passed away January 11, 2017 in Winnemucca, Nevada.

She was born on January 1, 1930 to Allen and Maxine Tingey in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Gordon Dee Boulton on March 17, 1951 in Elko, Nevada and marriage was solemnized in Salt Lake Temple in June 1957. They had 6 children, 32 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She liked to bowl and golf in younger years and she loved traveling with her husband. She collected rocks off the desert and created the wall behind her wooden stove in her home.

She is survived by her children Dixie (George) Smith, Wally (Louise) Boulton, Charolette (Winston) Shrout, Allen (Petra) Boulton, Lynn (Debbie) Boulton, and Wendy (Rick) Price. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Joe Tingey and Stephen Tingey, sisters Colleen Potts and Margaret Burton, and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Fausett Mortuary, 720 North Center St., Castle Dale, Utah at 12:00 noon with a viewing from 11:00 am – 11:45 am. Burial will be in Ferron City Cemetery entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Anna at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.