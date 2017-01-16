Carbon boys basketball rolls to fourth straight win

The Carbon Dinos boys basketball team continued to roll as they defeated the Canyon View Falcons 70-65 Friday evening at home in a highly important Region 12 showdown.

Kyle Quinton continued his recent tear by again leading the Dinos in scoring, this posting 22 points in the team’s fourth straight victory. Gage Daugherty connected on three shots from deep on his way to a 13-point performance. Jamin Jensen and Ty Moynier also reached double-figures, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.

Outscoring Canyon View by five points in each of the first two quarters, the Dinos held a comfortable 30-20 lead at the break over the defending Region 12 champions. A third quarter push from Canyon View limited the Dinos lead to just four, but Carbon managed to hold on for the five-point victory.

Joey Lambeth finished with 20 points, 18 of which came from long distance as the Falcons dipped to 1-1-1 in region play. Porter Miller finished with 15 points, and Abe Huxford contributed 14 in the setback.

Friday’s win is the latest victory for a Carbon team that seems to be hitting their stride at the right time. After winning just five of their first 12 games, the Dinos have not suffered a loss since Dec. 29, a two-point setback to Snow Canyon.

Standing as the only remaining unbeaten team in Region 12, the Dinos will look to extend their lead in the early portion of the league schedule Wednesday at home against Richfield. So far this season the Wildcats have won just four of 12 games, and most recently suffered a one-point loss to North Sanpete to open up region action.