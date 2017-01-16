Emery blasts through North Sevier, improves to 3-0 in Region 15 play

The Emery Spartans closed out a three-game road trip with a lopsided 80-58 victory over the North Sevier Wolves in Region 15 action Friday in Salina.

Methodically pulling away from the Wolves, the Spartans outscored their opponent in each of the four quarters to improve to 3-0 in league play. Friday’s win marks the second straight division road win, which moves Emery to 13-1 overall on the season.

Koby Butler posted another double-double hitting his season average with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Bowdie Jacobson chipped in with 16 points, nine of which came from beyond the three-point line. Easton Gordon also contributed double-figures ending with 13 points in the win.

“We really can play offensively, but I think we came out a little flat,” said Jacobson during the Emery Medical Post Game Show on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM. “We kind of struggle with teams that we think we can walk over. We have to start coming out with more energy.”

Despite a slow start defensively early in the game, the Spartans managed to capture a 22-17 lead at the end of the first quarter. Sophomore Kyson Stilson provided instant energy off of the bench for Emery by forcing multiple turnovers and jump balls.

By the fourth quarter the Spartans had opened up a 25-point lead, their largest of the game. In the midst of an Emery run North Sevier head coach Blair Einfeldt was ejected from the game for two technical fouls, the second coming after arguing an offensive foul against his team.

Seniors Marcus Fielding and Max Asper both scored 17 points for the Wolves as the team slipped to 0-3 in Region 15 play. Brooks Mickelsen delivered the most complete game individually for North Sevier, finishing with 13 points and five rebounds.

After playing the last three games on the road the Spartans will return home on Wednesday as they welcome in the San Juan Broncos for a highly important league contest. Both teams are unbeaten in their first three league games, giving the winner a clear path to the division crown.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Live coverage will begin at 6:30 on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM with the Landon’s Diesel Service Pre-Game Show.