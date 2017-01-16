John “Johnny” Skerl – January 12 2017

John “Johnny” Skerl, age 93, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2017 with Gloria his wife of 68 years holding his hand.

He was born November 1, 1923 in Spring Glen, Utah to John and Annie Vuksinick Skerl.

John served in the US Army during World War II. Upon returning to the states he earned a business degree and later began working at the family business Mutual Furniture & Hardware in Helper. John was a member of the Helper Kiwanis Club, SNPJ Lodge 689 and one of the original players for the Spring Glen Mud Hens baseball team.

Survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Trudy Bassett, Jona Skerl (Mark Harrington), Michael Skerl and Lisa Skerl; five grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to St. Anthony Catholic Church or a charity of your choice in John’s name.