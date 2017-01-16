Jose Ruben Jaramillo – January 11 2017

Our beloved father, grandfather and friend, Jose Ruben Jaramillo, age 89, passed away January 11, 2017 in Wellington.

He was born July 28, 1927 in Lumberton, New Mexico to Eudoro and Pilar Jaramillo. Married Dora Marie Martinez on October 24, 1949 in Lumberton, New Mexico. She passed away August 16, 2014.

Ruben was an avid guitar player and lover of music. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the U.M.W.A. and worked 35 years in the coal mines. Ruben was a beloved and well known member of the community who was always willing to give some of his time. He would often play his guitar for fellow citizens at the Senior Center in Price. He was one of the most kind, honest and loving people you would have ever had the honor of meeting. Ruben always put his family first and loved his friends dearly. Ruben enjoyed caring for and raising sheep and considered them pets.

Survived by his children, Lucille Gonzales, Leo (Leslie) Jaramillo, Orlando Jaramillo, David Jaramillo and Larry Jaramillo; grandchildren, Andrea, Laura, Kayla, Luke, JoLynne, Michael, Aubrey, Cody, Kristie, Cassie and Christopher; great grandchildren, Jada, Jailee, Coby, Joseph, Evelyn, Jude, Julian, Jacob, Maya and Denver; brother, Pablo Jaramillo; sisters, Juanita Gallegos, Rebecca (Rudy) Vialpondo, Salome (Al) Alvarez, Dulcinia (Pres) Alcon; sister in law, Loyola Jaramillo.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Dora; parents, Eudoro and Pilar Jaramillo; brothers Flaminio Jaramillo and Eudoro Jaramillo, Jr. sisters-in-law, Angie Jaramillo and Livo Jaramillo; brother-in-law, Alfredo Gallegos; grandson, Jason Jaramillo.

Funeral Mass, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church. Vigil service, Monday evening, 7:00 p.m. at the church. Family will receive friends Monday and Tuesday one hour prior to service at the church. Committal, Cliffview Cemetery, Price. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.