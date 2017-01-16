Joseph “Joe” Andrew Tidwell – January 14 2017

Loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and uncle, Joseph (Joe) Andrew Tidwell, 81, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the University of Utah Hospital with his family by his side.

Joe was born May 1, 1935 in Orangeville, UT to Joseph Randolph and Edith Anderson Tidwell. He grew up in Wellington, UT and went to Carbon High. He married Lila Gay Jenkins on June 8, 1956. They were sweethearts for 60 years. In 2001 they married for eternity in the Vernal Temple.

Joe worked at Atlas Minerals in Moab for 11 years. He then hired on with Utah Power and Light where he worked for Naughton in Kemmerer, the Carbon, Huntington and Hunter Power Plants. He worked as a mechanic and then maintenance supervisor. Later he was the maintenance superintendent at the Deseret Power Plant in Vernal, UT. He was a very hard worker and loved what he did. He really enjoyed starting up new power plants.

Joe loved to travel. He took his family to many wonderful places, visiting most of the 50 states. His family will treasure their memories. Also he enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, Arizona. He was an awesome dad! He devoted his life to his family. He loved spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved to drive his tractors and work in his yard, and loved old westerns. In his younger days he loved riding motorcycles and was a Harley Man!

Survived by his wife, Lila Gay Tidwell of Wellington, daughter, Vicki (Rick) Rasmussen of Cleveland, grandchildren, Terrill (Tara) Rasmussen, Ryan (Kim) Rasmussen, Amy (Aaron) Cary, Ashley Rasmussen, Rachel (Brennan) Hallows and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Donna Bridger and son, Gary Tidwell.

A viewing will be held Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Fausett Mortuary in Price from 5:00 -7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, January 20, 2017 at Wellington Stake Center at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow in the Wellington City Cemetery entrusted to Fausett Mortuary. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Joe at www.fausettmortuary.com.