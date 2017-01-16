Monday, January 16 2017

MAIL BAG:
LOOKING FOR:
someone to process a chicken, please call or Text 435-630-9286
LOOKING FOR:
31×10.5×15 tire to be used for a spare. Call 435-650-1239
LOOKING FOR:
Anyone who has bottle salsa, peppers, pickles, squash etc. I am interested in buying. Please call 630-1115
FOR RENT:
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home w/a large living room, extra office space, full basement, kitchen has all appliances except washer and dryer, the home also has a 2 car garage asking $750.00 per month
2 bedroom 1 bath trailer w/large living room, kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer, trailer also has a 2 car garage asking $ 550.00 per month
For further information call 435-650-1797
FOR SALE:
FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load. Most 1/2 ton pickups fill at about $60-65. Call 637-6752 or 820-1442
FOR SALE:
Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO
LOOKING FOR:
Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom
Please text ONLY 820-6636
FOR SALE:
4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273
FOR SALE:
wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300
Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet
For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
Medium brown colored sofa for $40, please call 637-0911
LOOKING FOR:
Stokermatic furnace please call 820-4542