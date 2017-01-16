Phillip Eugene Turner – January 13 2017

Phillip Eugene Turner, age 31, of Spokane, Washington passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2017.

He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on September 25, 1985 to Raymond V. Turner and Elnora B. Watson Blackham.

The family lived in Ephraim, Utah until moving to Mississippi in 1987. They spent several years in the Gulf and then moved to Idaho in 1994. After spending a few months watching potatoes grow, the family moved to Price. Phillip graduated from Carbon County School District in 2004 and pursued a career in the construction industry, which led him to the state of Washington where he became a professional roofer. He was known as “The amazingly hard working beast” by the construction crews he worked with in Washington, Utah and Colorado. While in Spokane, Phillip found the love of his life Elisa and made many friends including his best friend Esteban. He will be greatly missed for his wonderful sense of humor, his kind heart and his good nature. He was the type of person who made sure everyone in the room was happy despite his own feelings. Whenever he was present, he was a comfort and brought out the best in everyone around him. Phillip’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He was especially loved by all of his nieces and nephews. He loved to camp, hike and dance around the campfire. He was passionate about football and would fight tooth and nail for his Denver Broncos.

Survived by his mother and step father, Nora and Jody Blackham; siblings, Kelli (Matt) Squires, Victor (Lisa) Turner, Mandie (Michael) Calloway, Jacque Turner, Mathew (Brenda) Turner, Audrie (Todd) Steele, Joshua (Meranda) Turner, Angella Turner, Wendi Turner (Aaron Thomas), April (Jake) Johnson, Michael (Sandy) Blackham, Jessica (Mike) Yanez; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father, Raymond V. Turner; grandparents, Donald Watson, Louise Keel, Jackie Lassiter and Marbie Baysinger.

Funeral service, Friday, January 20, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to service at Mitchell’s. Interment, Mt. View Cemetery, Helper. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.