Pinnacle School monthly update

Elementary Principal Mark Stuckenschneider aka Mr. S to the students, came into Castle Country Radio Stations to give the community an update of what students, faculty and staff at Pinnacle Schools have been up to since returning from the long holiday break.

In October of last year, a much-needed gymnasium was finally completed and opened for students. The new facility has been utilized by both the volleyball team in the fall and the high school basketball teams. “The months of January and February are basically all about basketball. We have basketball games almost every night throughout those two months and if anybody is interested in attending those games, they are open to the public and you can get a schedule on our school’s website which is pcaschool.com,” said Mr. S. The facility houses a brand new weight room, up to date locker rooms with showers, brand new bleachers, PA system and a concession stand.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program better known as D.A.R.E. just finished up workshops with the fifth graders. The program is orchestrated by our local Police Department. “Officer Kelly Maynes, he just does an amazing job with the kids. They have their graduation coming up on Wednesday, January 25th,” stated Mr. S. “A couple of days ago he brought out his squad car, and all of the SWAT gear, and had a couple of kids in handcuffs. It was just an awesome day.” The students enjoyed the visit and being able to see what equipment Police Officers use on a daily basis.

Also, coming up for students, specially fourth through eighth grade is the Annual Spelling Bee on Monday, February 13th. “The three winners from that will move on to our regional spelling bee that’s in Moab this year,” said Mr. S. Students have been practicing and preparing for the event.

The school’s annual fundraiser The Wild West Carnival will take place on Saturday, March 18th. This event is held every year to help raise funds to take fifth graders to Washington DC the following school year. This year will be a bit different, Saturday at the school there will be events and activities held for the entire family. That evening there will be events and activities directed more for the adults and held at Tuscan Event Center. Event organizers are currently looking for businesses/merchants that would like to donate either cash, gift cards or gift baskets for the yearly silent auction. More details on The Wild West Carnival will come at a later date.

To learn more about Pinnacle Schools visit their website at http://www.pcaschool.com/