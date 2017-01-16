The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the winners of the Best in Business Competition – “Best Local Spot to Holiday Shop”

This friendly competition got people excited to vote for their favorite “Local Spot to Holiday Shop” in Carbon County and help motivate the businesses to put their “best foot forward.” The owners/managers of these establishments agreed to participate in this exciting event. The battle began November 1st and ended December 31st, 2016.

After reviewing the on-line surveys the results are in and it’s time to congratulate the top 4 winner of the “Best Local Spot to Holiday Shop” in Carbon County, according to the voting public.

#1 Apple Country Crafts – Owner Kari Richardson

#2 Price Floral

#3 Sutherlands

#4 Moments to Cherish

On behalf of the 2016 Board of Directors of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, we want to congratulate Apple Country Crafts!

As the winner, Apple Country Crafts will receive:

”Forever” bragging rights as the 2016 “ Best Local Spot to Holiday Shop ” victor that they can use in all their advertising and local media coverage

A free one-year Chamber Membership

One-free quarter page ad in the 2017 Chamber Directory noting their victory

Chamber Business of the Month/Best In Business recognition on the Chamber’s Website

A certificate that will be presented at the February 16th, 2017 Luncheon Chamber Luncheon

Stop in at Apple Country Crafts to congratulate them!!!