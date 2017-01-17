BYU Ballroom Dance Company is making a stop at Carbon High

The Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Company presents their Swing n’ Sway production at Carbon High School on Friday, February 3. Doors open at 6:15 pm and the show will start promptly 7:00 pm.

The cost of admission is YSA/60+ $10.00, Adults $15.00, Children (3 to 12 years old) $10.00, at the door $17.00 and $12.00. Please any children under the age of three years old may not attend.

Tickets may be purchased Carbon Copy Center at 53 South 200 East, Hometown Flooring at 66 East Main and Richard Hackwell Insurance at 475 East Main. Limited VIP seating is available for $25.00 at Carbon Copy Center.