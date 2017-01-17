Emery County Historical Society Annual Antique Roadshow

The Emery County Historical Society is hosting their Annual Antique Roadshow on Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 pm at the Historical Miller’s Landing located at 123 North Main Street in Huntington.

Individuals are invited to bring their antiques to the show and give a brief history and any other interesting details they would like to share with guests. This event is a “show and tell” so for entertainment only. There will not be appraisals and/or sales of antique items.

The cost to attend the event is the annual dues which is $5.00 per person.