Howard Burnett – January 15 2017

Howard Burnett, age 77, died Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Price, Utah.

He was born on September 7, 1939 to James Edmund and Eliza Worwood Burnett in Price, Utah. He spent his life in Green River. He served as fire chief for Green River for 40+ years.

Howard is survived by his wife Sharon Burnett, three children, one stepson, ten grandchildren, two brothers, one sister and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:00 noon at Elgin Cemetery in Green River, Utah.