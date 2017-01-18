Lady Spartans roll San Juan for 11th straight win, move to 3-0 in league play

The Emery Lady Spartans continued their dominance over Region 15 opponents as they blasted through the San Juan Broncos 66-33 Tuesday evening at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale.

Tuesday’s win marked the second consecutive game in which the Lady Spartans have defeated a league opponent by 33 points. So far this region season they have outscored the opposition by an average of 38 points per game, en route to a 3-0 start.

Sophomore Megan Jensen paced the Lady Spartans offense with 20 points, and seven rebounds in the team’s 11th straight win. Lainee Jensen and Kacelyn Toomer both chipped in with 11 points, and Kinlee Toomer logged nine.

The Lady Spartans flexed their dominance early as they opened a 16-5 lead by the end of the opening quarter. The lead methodically continued to grow as Emery won each of the next three quarters.

Delaney and Madison Palmer posted a team best seven points for the San Juan Broncos, as they dipped to 2-2 in region action. The recent loss puts San Juan in third place all alone heading into the second go-around of region play.

Opening division action with three straight home games, the Lady Spartans will now travel on the road Thursday as they meet the Grand Red Devils in Moab. The next home contest will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 against the Manti Templars.