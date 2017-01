ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd, 2017 MAYOR JOE L. PICCOLO WILL HOLD A MEDIA AND COMMUNITY CONFERENCE TO PRESENT THE PRICE CITY ANNUAL REPORT AND COMMENTS ON THE STATE OF THE CITY FOR PRICE CITY. THE MEDIA AND COMMUNITY CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD AT 12:00 NOON IN THE PRICE CITY CIVIC AUDITORIUM AT 185 EAST MAIN STREET.

THE AGENDA FOR THE STATE OF THE CITY COMMUNITY AND PRESS CONFERENCE IS AS FOLLOWS:

12:00 PM RECEPTION FOR ATTENDEES IN THE FOYER

12:15 PM STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

1:00 PM ADJOURN

MAYOR PICCOLO WILL PRESENT THE CURRENT STATUS OF PRICE CITY DEPARTMENTS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS FROM THE PAST YEAR. THE MAYOR WILL ALSO SET THE AGENDA FOR THE COMING YEAR AND PRESENT A CHARGE TO THE COMMUNITY.

EVERYONE FROM THE COMMUNITY IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND BECOME MORE INVOLVED AND BETTER INFORMED ABOUT THE ACTIVITIES OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT.