United Way of Eastern Utah Angel Tree program results

United Way of Eastern Utah Director, Carole Wright took time from her busy schedule to speak with Castle Country Radio stations about the results of the Angel Tree program this year.

“The Angel Tree went phenomenal; this community never ceases to amaze me. We had 550 kids this year, that were adopted. We had 43 sponsors,” said Wright. “Eastern Utah Community Credit Union is a huge help in this, as well as the Sun Advocate this year and the SUN Center who always does it and Comedy Cares – Guy Seidel.” In the past few years, Comedian Guy Seidel a local boy from Helper would bring a few of his comedy friends down to put on a show to help raise money towards the Angel Tree project. This year he was unable to attend but he and his friends still made a monetary donation.

“Of course, we have so many individuals that don’t want to be recognized that are a huge part of this; I wish I could list them all but I can’t even begin to do that,” stated Wright. Carbon High was another huge help with their various fundraising events held during the month of December.

Although the number of participants was down this year, Wright hopes that it’s because families are more financially stable this year than in previous years. She does not have the data to prove that, but she feels good in saying that no one went without for Christmas this year.

The next event coming for United Way of Eastern Utah is one of their All You Can Eat Luncheons, further details about the luncheon will come on a later date.

The annual show case of local dance companies is scheduled in March, as Wright explains further, “We will be having our Dance Benefit for our Soles 2 Soul Shoe Program its scheduled tentatively March 11 at the high school and that is where all the dance studios came together and volunteer their time and their students so that all the funds that we receive from that do to the show program.” The Soles 2 Souls program helps students in Carbon and Emery Counties start off their school year in a new pair of shoes and feel self-confidence.

To learn more about United Way of Eastern Utah visit their website at http://www.uweu.org/