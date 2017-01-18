Wednesday, January 18 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

2008 Dodge Caliber, white, 4 door, hatchback, New tires, 6 disc-CD player, AC, 117K miles Runs good, $4295.

Antique wood/glass phone booth $1250.00

Truck bed trailer $250.00

Please call 630-5257 if you are interested in any of the items

FOR SALE:

Two extra tickets to NASCAR in Vegas, they are row 60 in the Dale Earnhardt Terrace. $275.00 each with the Friday Neon Garage pass. Please call 650-2427

FOR SALE:

Gas Stove for $100.00 in excellent condition. 3 ft high , 30 inches wide and 26 inches long. It is a 4 Gas burner.

9 draw dresser 65 inches wide 30 inches tall and 24 inches long. It also has a big mirror that would fit and the back center of the dress, in excellent condition. Asking $150

For more information please call 630-1090

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR RENT:

2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home w/a large living room, extra office space, full basement, kitchen has all appliances except washer and dryer, the home also has a 2 car garage asking $750.00 per month

2 bedroom 1 bath trailer w/large living room, kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer, trailer also has a 2 car garage asking $ 550.00 per month

For further information call 435-650-1797

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load.

​Most 1/2 ton pickups ​fill at ​about $60-65. Call​ 637-6752 or 820-1442​

FOR SALE:

Wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300

Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet

For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Various Western sculptures please call 472-5188

FOR SALE:

5th wheel hitch practically new asking $500 please call 637-2337